Davenport man arrested after armed robbery in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is behind bars in connection to an armed robbery that happened Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

According to court documents, Kalandis Rashird McNeil Sr., 34, of Davenport is charged with 1st-degree robbery, a felony.

The court documents show on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at around 1:40 a.m., McNeil followed a woman to the parking lot of the Rhythm City Casino after watching her use a voucher to cash out. Documents say McNeil then followed her three miles to her home in Bettendorf where he pulled up next to her car. Police say he then approached the woman with a pistol, pointed it towards her head, and said, “Give me that,” pointing at a shopping bag containing a jacket valued at $60. He then told her to look away while he drove away from the scene.

Court documents say later that night, officers saw the vehicle used in the crime and followed it to Moline where a traffic stop was conducted. Police say McNeil was in the passenger seat.

McNeil is due in court for her preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

