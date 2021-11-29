Advertisement

Davenport Police blocking Kimberly & Pine for accident

Davenport Police are investigating a car accident on West Kimberly Road & Pine Street.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a car accident on West Kimberly Road & Pine Street. Police say they were called for a hit and run just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

A TV6 crew on the scene says multiple units are blocking off West Kimberly Road from Pine to Pacific St.

Police say the road likely be blocked off until about midnight as they investigate. No word on any injuries.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is assisting on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

