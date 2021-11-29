Gradual Clearing This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a cloudy start to the day, we’ll see gradually clearing skies as we head through the afternoon hours. Temperatures should reach the 40′s to lower 50′s. Expect a few clouds passing through overnight, followed by more sunshine for Tuesday. Highs should range from the 40′s to 50′s through the week, with clouds passing in and out of the region during the period. Some uncertainty surrounds our next system moving in late day Sunday.

TODAY: Gradually clearing skies this afternoon. A bit milder. High: 50°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 33°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 49°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.