Gradual clearing today

By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - We will start the new week out with cloudy skies and even a few flurries/mix to our north.  This all moves out by the afternoon, and we should see some sunshine that will help push highs into the 40s and 50s.  While this week doesn’t have any significant storm system there will be some ups and downs in terms of temperatures.  Looks for temps to slowly warm each day through Friday with highs in the mid 50s.  A front will arrive on Friday afternoon sending us back to the 40s for the weekend.  It’s not until Sunday that a system arrives giving us rain/snow chances in our area.

TODAY: Gradual clearing.  High: 49º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 33º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 49º.

