Local hospitals report COVID-19 hospitalizations

Local Hospitals report COVID-19 hospitalizations with 53 hospitalized at Genesis Health System...
Local Hospitals report COVID-19 hospitalizations with 53 hospitalized at Genesis Health System and 47 hospitalized at Unity Point Health.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Genesis Health System reports a total of 53 hospitalized COVID-19 cases inclining 14 in ICUs on Monday, the highest since Dec. 2020.

Genesis Medical Center locations breakdown with Davenport reporting 39 cases including 12 in the ICU, Silvis as seven including two in the ICU and in DeWitt with three, and Jackson County Regional in Maquoketa has four cases.

Genesis reports the seven-day symptomatic positive rate at 23.92%.

Genesis said they will continue to offer vaccinations at the Lombard Street building on the West Central Park campus.

Age Range of COVID-19 Hospitalized Patients at Genisis were reported at three people ages 20-29, two people ages 30-39, five people ages 40-49, 16 people ages 50-59, eight people ages 60-69, 13 people ages 70-79 and six people age 80 and over.

Unity Point Health in the Quad Cities and Muscatine also reported 47 hospitalizations including 13 in ICUs.

Unity Point Clinics said the average symptomatic positivity rate for Nov. to date is 19.8% and the past seven-day average at 22.8%. Since, Dec. 2020, more than 90% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Unity Point have been unvaccinated.

“We strongly encourage everyone eligible to become vaccinated as soon as possible to better protect themselves, their families and their communities,” Unity Point Clinics said.

Find the latest updates from Unity Point here.

