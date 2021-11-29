Police: Man charged with murder in fatal Eldredge shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is facing additional charges following the death of an Eldridge woman earlier this year.

Police say 34-year-old Shane Bostrom is being charged with first-degree murder, following the death of 28-year Jane Bostrom, on June 10, 2021.

The Eldridge Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol were dispatched at the time of the incident to the home in the 300 block of West Davenport Street for a report of a shooting and found Jessica Bostrom dead inside the home.

Shane Bostrom is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on the other criminal charges in relation to this incident, according to police.

At the time of the incident, he was charged with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, both felonies, child endangerment, obstructing prosecution of defense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the charge concluded the investigation of this case.

