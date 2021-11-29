Quad City Expo Center hosts 31st annual Quad City Christmas Arts and Craft Fair

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - From Friday, Nov.26 to Sunday, Nov.28, the Quad City Expo Center has been hosting the 31st annual Quad City Christmas Arts and Craft Fair.

The three-day event is the largest indoor handicraft fair in the QCA and had 200 exhibitors putting their holiday, handmade items on display. Several vendors also made some items at the fair.

“I just enjoy the people, “says Valerie Flippo, owner of the Rusted Lace. “I do a lot of wholesale trade shows. So it’s a lot more fast-paced, and this is always nice for me to do a local smaller show where I have more interaction with people, and I really enjoy that a lot.”

Over 10,000 people visited the Christmas Fair. 85% of the art at the event is country crafts with the rest being fine art.

