16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.(Missouri Dept. of Conservation/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - One Missouri hunter got quite a surprise this hunting season.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Facebook page, Samuel Perotti shot a 16-point deer on his property and was surprised to learn it was actually a doe.

The doe was harvested during firearms deer season in Monroe County, KFVS reports.

Perotti had captured pictures of the deer, but he was surprised to learn she was a doe while harvesting the animal.

ANTLERED DOE: Monroe County Agent Jessica Filla received a call over firearms deer season about an antlered doe...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Wildlife experts say this can happen in an average of one in 10,000 does, making it an extremely rare harvest for the Missouri man.

