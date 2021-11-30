Advertisement

Bond set Tuesday for Eldridge man charged with fatally shooting wife

Shane Robert Bostrom, 35, of Eldridge faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of...
Shane Robert Bostrom, 35, of Eldridge faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of Jessica Bostrom, 28.(KWQC/Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bond was set Tuesday at $100,000 cash-only for an Eldridge man charged with fatally shooting his wife in the head in June.

Shane Robert Bostrom, 35, faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of Jessica Bostrom.

According to an arrest affidavit filed Monday, Bostrom having “malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” fatally shot his wife in the head on June 10.

If convicted, Bostrom faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole. He has a preliminary hearing Dec. 10, Scott County court records show.

According to an application filed in support of a search warrant:

Around 1:15 p.m. June 10, Shane Bostrom called the Scott County Emergency Communications Center and said he was cleaning his guns and shot his wife and that he thought she was dead.

Eldridge police responded to the couple’s home in the 300 block of West Davenport Street shortly after the call came in. Bostrom was unable to provide a location or description of the gun, other than to say it was a 9mm caliber.

Medic staff who responded to the scene confirmed that Jessica Bostrom, 28, was dead.

An officer said he saw drug paraphernalia and smelled marijuana in the home.

Witnesses told police they heard Shane and Jessical Bostrom argue for a considerable amount of time.

Once detained, officers noted Shane Bostrom had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He told police he had drank at least five acholic beverages.

Officers spoke with a relative of Shane Bostrom, who said he called her at 1:13 p.m. before he called 911.

Surveillance video obtained during a search of her home revealed that he called the relative around 1 p.m. and admitted multiple times that he shot his wife and, at one point, said “do you want to see?” according to the application.

Bostrom has been in the Scott County Jail since June on charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug tax stamp, both Class D felonies.

According to arrest affidavits, he had eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, two growing tents with lights, weight and humidity scales, and bags for delivery of marijuana in the home.

His 5-year-old daughter who lives in the home had access to the plants and growing areas, according to the affidavits.

Glass pipes commonly used to smoke marijuana were located and had a smell of burnt marijuana, both accessible to the child. Video surveillance observed and reviewed showed Bostrom removing the eight plants and placing them outside at the back of the house, according to the affidavits.

He initially faces child endangerment and obstructing prosecution or defense charges but they were dismissed, court records show.

