COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities Area hospital system reported COVID-19 hospitalization numbers it hasn’t seen since December 2020, on Monday.

Genesis Health System reported 53 COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Meanwhile, UnityPoint reported 47 hospitalizations this week.

According to the Rock Island County Health Department’s Chief Operating Officer, this lined up with rising case counts in the area.

“We’ve been seeing a growing trend of more cases over the last several weeks,” Janet Hill said. “The main reason is people who are not vaccinated are getting sick.”

OSF Hospitals serve Henry, Knox and Warren Counties in Illinois, they also saw a rise in hospitalizations.

According to OSF’s COO, its service area saw a similar trend to the Quad Cities.

“I would say, three to four times as much that we’ve seen in the last three to four weeks. So, it is a spike in activity,” Dr. Mike Cruz said. “As a system, we’re definitely seeing an influx. In some of the counties where we see less vaccinated, we tend to have higher amounts of activity that are in the hospital.”

OSF reported 169 hospitalizations, and about 80% of those patients are unvaccinated individuals. According to Cruz, OSF’s more rural counties are seeing a bump in hospitalizations.

“We have certain counties within Illinois, just like you do in Iowa and around the Quad Cities, that are ... 28, 30, 35% vaccinated,” Cruz said.

In the Metro Quad Cities, about 45% of Rock Island County remains unvaccinated, according to the health department. Meanwhile, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports about 46% of Scott County is not yet fully vaccinated.

Ahead of winter, Cruz worried about what another wave of COVID-19 cases might do to resources and staff.

“How many surges can the human spirit take without having some effects?” Cruz said. “Supplies and space aside, the workforce looks very different than it did even a year ago.”

