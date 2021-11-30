Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3:46 p.m. Monday at 101 N Gunnison Street in Burlington.

Crews first on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the home.

Officials say the cause of the fire was an overheated heat lamp in the chicken coop just outside the house. No injuries were reported and two cats and several chickens were also uninjured.

Burlington Fire Department said damages are estimated at $45,000 for the structure and $10,000 to contents.

Burlington firefighters, West Burlington firefighters, Burlington Police and Alliant Energy assisted on the scene.

Burlington Fire Department said crews cleared the scene at 6:09 p.m.

