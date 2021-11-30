Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Police say 34-year-old Shane Bostrom is being charged with first-degree murder, following the...
Police: Man charged with murder in fatal Eldridge shooting
Kalandis McNeil Sr., 34, of Davenport is charged with 1st degree robbery in connection to an...
Davenport man arrested after armed robbery in Bettendorf
Davenport Police are investigating a car accident on West Kimberly Road & Pine Street.
Davenport Police blocking Kimberly Road and Pine Street for crash
Clinton restaurant employee earns state recognition
Clinton restaurant employee earns state recognition

Latest News

FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial...
US tracking of virus variants has improved after slow start
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
Panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Appeals court weighs Trump arguments to withhold Jan. 6 records
Gunowners’ rights groups have been trying to get firearms cases before a more conservative U.S....
Court upholds California ban on high-capacity magazines
A suspect is in custody in a school shooting north of Detroit, with four to six victims and no...
Authorities: 4 to 6 people shot in Detroit-area high school