Advertisement

Police: 11-year-old ‘prolific carjacker’ arrested in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – An 11-year-old boy has been charged with a felony in connection with an armed carjacking in Chicago.

Police said it was not an isolated incident.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced Monday that the boy was in custody for a carjacking earlier in November, calling it “a sad state of affairs.”

“Unfortunately, this 11-year-old has been arrested before and he is considered a prolific carjacker in our city,” Brown said.

The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The alleged crime took place the morning of Nov. 14 inside the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco store.

Police sources said the victim was a sergeant’s wife who was robbed at gunpoint.

The stolen vehicle, a 2021 BMW SUV, was located several hours later on the city’s South Side.

“The 11-year-old seems to be driving these carjackings,” said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan, adding that the boy wasn’t just “along for the ride with some other individuals.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also reacted to the news of such a young child being arrested in connection with such a serious offense.

“I’m going to be meeting with the juvenile judges here relatively soon to address that issue,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got a crisis and it’s a crisis that they’ve got to actually own some responsibility for. We cannot keep putting these kids back out on the streets with no support, no resources, no monitoring.”

The boy is being investigated for his alleged role in the carjacking and several others around the city.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Police say 34-year-old Shane Bostrom is being charged with first-degree murder, following the...
Police: Man charged with murder in fatal Eldridge shooting
Kalandis McNeil Sr., 34, of Davenport is charged with 1st degree robbery in connection to an...
Davenport man arrested after armed robbery in Bettendorf
Davenport Police are investigating a car accident on West Kimberly Road & Pine Street.
Davenport Police blocking Kimberly Road and Pine Street for crash
Clinton restaurant employee earns state recognition
Clinton restaurant employee earns state recognition

Latest News

A 14-year-old waiting for his bus in Philadelphia was shot nearly 20 times Monday, authorities...
14-year-old shot nearly 20 times while waiting for bus in Philadelphia, police say
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potential jurors in Potter trial quizzed on police, protests
In the wake of a hunting accident, Sheriff Brandon Fletcher urges people to always treat a gun...
Authorities don’t foresee any arrests in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old girl
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of...
NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses