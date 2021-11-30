Advertisement

Davenport police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a car Friday as Carlos Pearson, 46, of Davenport.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was released Tuesday.

Around 8:23 p.m. Friday, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 5500 block of Jersey Ridge Road for a pedestrian who was struck by a car.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Pearson was in the traveled portion of the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road, according to a media release.

He was transported to Genesis East with serious, life-threatening injuries and was later transported to a hospital in Peoria, Illinois, where he died, according to the release.

Investigators from the Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.

