Rock Island County Health Department reports 2 deaths, 207 new cases of COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports two COVID-19 deaths of two men in their 70s who had been hospitalized.

The total number of deaths reported by the health department is now 385.

“We send our sincere condolences to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reports 207 cases of COVID-19 from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29. The total number of cases is 20,300.

The health department said there are currently 40 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus.

The average age of newly infected patients is 36.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 80s

Four women in their 70s

Nine women in their 60s

14 women in their 50s

19 women in their 40s

18 women in their 30s

19 women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Five girls in their teens

15 girls younger than 13

Two girl infants one or younger

One man in his 90s

Two men in their 80s

Four men in their 70s

Eight men in their 60s

Eight men in their 50s

21 men in their 40s

19 men in their 30s

11 men in their 20s

Four men in their teens

Five boys in their teens

13 boys younger than 13

Three boy infants one or younger

