Rock Island County Health Department reports 2 deaths, 207 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports two COVID-19 deaths of two men in their 70s who had been hospitalized.
The total number of deaths reported by the health department is now 385.
“We send our sincere condolences to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
The health department also reports 207 cases of COVID-19 from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29. The total number of cases is 20,300.
The health department said there are currently 40 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus.
The average age of newly infected patients is 36.
The new cases are:
- Two women in their 80s
- Four women in their 70s
- Nine women in their 60s
- 14 women in their 50s
- 19 women in their 40s
- 18 women in their 30s
- 19 women in their 20s
- One woman in her teens
- Five girls in their teens
- 15 girls younger than 13
- Two girl infants one or younger
- One man in his 90s
- Two men in their 80s
- Four men in their 70s
- Eight men in their 60s
- Eight men in their 50s
- 21 men in their 40s
- 19 men in their 30s
- 11 men in their 20s
- Four men in their teens
- Five boys in their teens
- 13 boys younger than 13
- Three boy infants one or younger
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.