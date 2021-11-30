Sherrard School Board set to hire their next superintendent

SHERRARD, Illinois (KWQC) - The Sherrard School Board announced today that they are set to hire the next superintendent.

Dr. Carl Johnson will take over following the retirement of Alan Boucher at the end of the 2020/2021 school year.

Dr. Johnson is a 1990 Sherrard graduate, having 26 years of experience in education and currently serves as the superintendent of Colona School District 190.

Dr. Johnson taught for 9 years as a high school teacher, then served 5 years as assistant principal and principal of a middle school. He then served 7 years as a high school principal prior to now.

School Board President Rhys Fullerlove says he was impressed by Dr. Johnson’s experience. “The board of education was deeply impressed by the experience, compassion, financial acumen and humility of Dr. Johnson.” Fullerlove says. “We have benefited from Mr. Boucher’s previous experience in our district prior to becoming our superintendent.”

The board will vote to officially hire Dr. Johnson for the start of the 2022-2023 school year on Dec 1.

