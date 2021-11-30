Sunny and mild this afternoon/wintry mix tonight?

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Expect sunny skies this afternoon, with highs in the 40′s to near the 50 degree mark. A weak clipper sweeps through during the overnight, bringing a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix into early Wednesday morning with little to no impact for the morning commute. We’re heading into an unseasonably mild stretch of weather for the rest of the week, with highs reaching the 50′s, possibly nearing 60 degrees by Thursday. Temperatures turn cooler by the weekend, with our next chance for precipitation on Sunday—a possible rain/snow mix.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 53°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for light rain or a rain/snow mix. Low: 33°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds, then becoming sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 56°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

