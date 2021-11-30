Advertisement

Sunny and mild this afternoon/wintry mix tonight?

Above normal temperatures expected this week - nearing 60 by Thursday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Two systems are set to move through the area over the next 24 hours.  The first one will bring a few clouds to the QCA this morning, but no rain.  We will have sunshine this afternoon and lighter winds resulting in highs in the mid to low 50s.  Our second system will arrive overnight bringing a rain/snow mix to the region.  Surface temps will be too warm for snow to make an impact on roads and it’s all out of here before the commute on Wednesday.  Wednesday afternoon will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid 50s and we will be even warmer on Thursday with highs in the 60s!  Expect temps to swing back the other way for the weekend as we get close to normal in the 40s by Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: PM sun  High: 53º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 33º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny.  High: 56º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Kalandis McNeil Sr., 34, of Davenport is charged with 1st degree robbery in connection to an...
Davenport man arrested after armed robbery in Bettendorf
Davenport Police are investigating a car accident on West Kimberly Road & Pine Street.
Davenport Police blocking Kimberly Road and Pine Street for crash
Police say 34-year-old Shane Bostrom is being charged with first-degree murder, following the...
Police: Man charged with murder in fatal Eldridge shooting
Clinton restaurant employee earns state recognition
Clinton restaurant employee earns state recognition

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A milder than average week ahead with little active weather!
More sun and milder than average temperatures on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast - A milder than average week ahead with little active weather!
First Alert Forecast - A milder than average week ahead with little active weather!
Mild week
Gradual Clearing This Afternoon
Mild week
Gradual clearing Monday