Advertisement

Water main break reported in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break in Moline is impacting traffic and several homes Tuesday.

The break is reported near the intersection of 38th Avenue and 39th Street. Officials say there are no businesses affected at this time.

Moline Public Works said crews are currently working to repair the break.

Damages have not been reported. It is unclear if water needs to be shut off.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Kalandis McNeil Sr., 34, of Davenport is charged with 1st degree robbery in connection to an...
Davenport man arrested after armed robbery in Bettendorf
Police say 34-year-old Shane Bostrom is being charged with first-degree murder, following the...
Police: Man charged with murder in fatal Eldridge shooting
Davenport Police are investigating a car accident on West Kimberly Road & Pine Street.
Davenport Police blocking Kimberly Road and Pine Street for crash
Clinton restaurant employee earns state recognition
Clinton restaurant employee earns state recognition

Latest News

The break is reported near the intersection of 38th Avenue and 39th Street. Officials say there...
Water main break reported in Moline
Police say 34-year-old Shane Bostrom is being charged with first-degree murder, following the...
Police: Man charged with murder in fatal Eldridge shooting
According to officials, at about 10:34 p.m., Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure...
Crews respond to a structure fire in Davenport Sunday
City of Moline Public Works Department said the contractor, Centennial Contractors, expects the...
River Drive in Moline scheduled to be closed Monday