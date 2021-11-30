Water main break reported in Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break in Moline is impacting traffic and several homes Tuesday.

The break is reported near the intersection of 38th Avenue and 39th Street. Officials say there are no businesses affected at this time.

Moline Public Works said crews are currently working to repair the break.

Damages have not been reported. It is unclear if water needs to be shut off.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

