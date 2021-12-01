“Bikes for Tykes” helps “Toys for Tots”

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - “It’s just amazing the donations that have come in. Some are donating entire bikes and some are donating money. And then we take it and we go buy those bikes,” said Jackie Wessels, a committee member for Quad Cities Bike Club’s “Bikes for Tykes.”

What started out as one bike in 2016, to a few dozen last year, has turned into more than 100 bike donations for “Toys for Tots” this year.

“There’s a lot of less fortunate kids that don’t get a bike. And, Toys for Tots is in such need for having a bike. Some of these kids, they go to school and they hear about their friends getting bikes for Christmas, and they didn’t,” said Wessels.

“Quad Cities Bike Club” has teamed up with “Toys for Tots” to help fill the gaps of the age groups in need.

=”It’s great to have them because we’re actually losing another contributor of bikes that we had from last year that was a large donator. So, it’s great to see the community stepping up to help fill that void,” said Sgt. Armando Medrano of the United States Medrano.

Every year, toys for boys and girls age zero to two, as well as 10 to 12 are most needed. Medrano says bikes are a great donation for the older children.

“It’s great to get a toy, but you know, everyone loves to get out on their bike and play with their friends. I think that’s one of the best things we can give a child every year,” said Sgt. Medrano.

It’s not just the bike that’s donated. “With each bike comes a helmet, a bike pump, and a Whitey’s gift card so that they can go to Whitey’s on their new bike,” said Wessels.

While purchasing a bike from money donations, Wessels recalls a story of a man who received a bike from “Toys for Tots” as a kid…”And he said, ‘I had toys for tots when I was growing up. My mom and I had ‘Toys for Tots,’ and I got a bike! And I went out and got a lock the next day so nobody would take it.’ And he says ‘I never took my eyes off this bike.’ Well, that’s all we needed to hear,” said Wessels.

The bike club has filled two garages with bikes this year. As for next year?

“The sky’s the limit. Next year is going to be double this,” said Wessels.

UPDATE: Since this story aired on Monday’s TV6 News at 10, Wessels says a woman saw the story and donated three to four bikes. Another woman bought 10 bikes and helmets to donate, and another couple wants to spend $1,000 on bikes for “Bikes for Tykes.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.