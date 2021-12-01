Celebration kicks of Wednesday for the new I-74 Bridge

(KWQC) - The wait is nearly over for the opening of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge.

The Illinois-bound side of the bridge is slated to open to traffic early this month.

Before drivers can cross both sides of the new bridge, the public will have an opportunity to walk across it.

A public celebration will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, where attendees can cross the new Illinois-bound span and take in the view of the new structure and the Mississippi River.

Quad Cities leaders will offer welcoming remarks at 1:30 p.m. A formal ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m.

The new bridge will connect Iowa and Illinois with an iconic arch structure welcoming residents, visitors, and new opportunities to the Quad Cities.

Construction began in July 2017 and is more than twice as wide as the existing bridge, providing four lanes in each direction. A multi-use path on the bridge connects to paths in Bettendorf and Moline.

The public can access the bridge only from Moline for Wednesday’s celebration. There will be free parking at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. MetroLINK will provide shuttle transport between the TaxSlayer Center and the bridge starting at 12:30 p.m.

Officials ask you to be prepared for the weather, as well as a roughly 15-minute walk from the shuttle drop-off to the seating area.

Get details and register to attend at i74riverbridge.com/bridge_celebration.

