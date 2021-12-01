Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee on Wednesday said it is closing two stores, including one in Moline, and repurposing two others in early 2022.

The stores are:

The John Deere Road Hy-Vee, 750 42nd Ave. Drive, Moline, will close permanently at 6 p.m. Jan. 1.

The Englewood Hy-Vee store, 207 NE Englewood Road, Kansas City, Missouri, will close at 6 p.m. Jan. 1. The location will be transitioned to a wall-to-wall wine and spirits location in the coming months. The current Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store located at this site will remain open.

The Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee store, 2700 West 10th St. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 1. This site will be renovated to become a non-retail site by the company.

The Collins Road Hy-Vee, 279 Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids, will close permanently at 6 p.m. Jan. 9, 2022.

All full- and part-time employees at each location will have the opportunity to transition to comparable positions at other Hy-Vee stores in the area, according to the company. Customers will be notified verbally and by signage posted throughout the store.

Hy-Vee Aisles Online pick-up services at these locations will cease on Monday, according to the company. However, Aisles Online delivery options for customers served by these stores will still be available and fulfilled by a nearby Hy-Vee location.

Pharmacy customers will receive a letter informing them that their prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby Hy-Vee Pharmacy, or a pharmacy of their choosing, according to the company.

