Increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations in Quad Cities area

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the Quad Cities.

This comes as Genesis Health Systems reported 53 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The highest number they have seen since December 2020.

Hospital systems like Unity Point are seeing 47 people hospitalized and a 7-day symptomatic positivity rate of 22.8% as of Monday.

Tuesday, the Rock Island County Health Department announced more than 200 new cases between Thursday and Monday morning. Officials there say it’s still too early to tell if what we’re seeing now is from the past holiday.

“Just like last year, we’re seeing a surge here at times where people are being inside more often and maybe starting to gather in groups. We’re just five days out from Thanksgiving at this point, but if we’re seeing cases rise this quickly right now, it does give us pause and make us worry about what we’ll see in a week or so,” said Janet Hill, the COO for the Rock Island County Health Department. “The hospital utilization is extremely high right now on both sides of the river.”

Area health providers like Community Health Care are also addressing the increase in COVID activity.

“We’re in the same boat as the other providers in the community,” Tom Bowman said, the CEO of Community Health Care Inc. “We’re seeing increases kind of across the board. Tons of more vaccination appointments. People wanting both first and second doses are starting to go up.”

Genesis Health Systems said they anticipated seeing an increase in cases this season as more people remained inside. Officials there also stated that there are breakthrough cases, but a majority of those individuals have an underlying chronic illness in high-risk groups, similar to what they’ve seen with influenza.

In Whiteside County, the health department is reporting the highest number of cases of COVID-19 since January.

Henry and Stark County health departments will be extending their drive-up Moderna vaccinations and testing site at the Kewanee office, located at 110 N. Burr Blvd, due to an increase in cases and demand.

Area Iowa counties are still considered to have “high” transmission rates based on CDC standards.

TV6 reached out to the Scott County Health Department who says their cases are still on the high end and they haven’t seen a dramatic increase, but they are waiting to see what the days following Thanksgiving will bring.

One silver lining is that some health care providers say they’re seeing an increase of people age 12 and older getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our vaccination rates are starting to climb. For a long time, we were below 50%, now the CDC number has us at 65% for people who are fully vaccinated,” Hill said.

The data is currently sparse for five to 11-year-olds. Hill also says some factors for the increase could possibly be attributed to vaccine requirements from some employers and the federal mandate.

You can visit vaccines.gov to find the vaccine clinics near you.

Public health leaders will be holding a press conference Wednesday to discuss current COVID activity in the Quad Cities including what they know so far regarding the Omicron variant.

