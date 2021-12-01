Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes victory over Nebraska sets viewership record for Big Ten Network

Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrate...
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrate their 28-21 victory against Nebraska with the Heroes Game Trophy following an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A record number of viewers tuned in to the Heroes Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Black Friday.

Data from Nielsen Media Research shows 1.94 million viewers watched Iowa defeat Nebraska 28-21, making it the most-watched football game in Big Ten Network history.

That number surpassed the previous record held by a 2016 matchup between Michigan and Colorado that was watched by 1.86 million viewers.

Even the Big Ten Networks’ “B1G Live: Football Postgame” set a new record for studio programming, averaging 659,000 viewers.

The network did not speculate as to what may have led to the record-setting viewership.

The Iowa State Patrol did its part in building excitement for the game with a friendly, competitive, back and forth on social media with the Nebraska State Patrol on Friday ahead of the game.

We agree with MOST of this post. Just one change - Hawkeye Football will be taking the W (along with the trophy) back to Iowa City 🏈 #drivesafe #GoHawks

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Friday, November 26, 2021

Next up, Iowa is headed to the Big Ten championship game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 4.

