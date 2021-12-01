Advertisement

Iowa State’s Athletic Director Jamie Pollard shares cancer diagnosis

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks during an NCAA college football news conference, in Ames, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State’s Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard on Wednesday wrote a letter to fans saying he was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer.

In the letter, Pollard said he debated sharing the diagnosis publicly because he wanted to avoid it being a distraction, but decided to share it out of transparency.

He said he found a lump on his right testicle after several days of pain. Pollard said he learned about the diagnosis after a surgery to remove the testicle last week.

“This past Monday I had a CT scan and additional blood work,” Pollard wrote in the letter. “My wife, Ellen, and I met with the urologist (who performed my surgery) in the afternoon and learned the cancer had not spread from the original site. Furthermore, my bloodwork (i.e., tumor markers) was still testing normal. Both of those results were welcome news!”

Pollard went on to say he hopes that sharing the details of his cancer diagnosis and treatment plan will emphasize the important role early detection plays in cancer survival rates.

“I feel blessed to know the cancer has not spread and am ready to follow what my medical team feels is the best course of treatment,” Pollard wrote. “As Coach Campbell likes to say, ‘Trust the Process.’ That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Read Pollard’s full letter here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Davenport police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
The 861 area code will “overlay” the existing territory allowing for current phone customers to...
Illinois Commerce Commission announces new 861 area code for 309 region

Latest News

Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrate...
Iowa Hawkeyes victory over Nebraska sets viewership record for Big Ten Network
High School Basketball: November 30th
High School Basketball: November 30th
Alleman beats Rock Falls 38-29
Alleman beats Rock Falls 38-29
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week