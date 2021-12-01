Advertisement

LIVE: Ribbon cutting held Wednesday for new I-74 Bridge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Local, state and federal officials will gather on the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge at 11 a.m. Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting for the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge.

Expected to attend the ribbon-cutting are:

  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
  • U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos
  • Former United States Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood
  • Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman
  • Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher
  • Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati
  • Davenport Mayor Mike Matson
  • Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms
  • East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman

The event will be live-streamed on KWQC-TV6′s website, news app and other digital platforms.

Caption

The Illinois-bound side of the bridge is slated to open to traffic early this month.

Before drivers can cross both sides of the new bridge, the public will have an opportunity to walk across it.

A public celebration will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, where attendees can cross the new Illinois-bound span and take in the view of the new structure and the Mississippi River.

Quad Cities leaders will offer welcoming remarks at 1:30 p.m.

The new bridge will connect Iowa and Illinois with an iconic arch structure welcoming residents, visitors, and new opportunities to the Quad Cities.

Construction began in July 2017 and is more than twice as wide as the existing bridge, providing four lanes in each direction. A multi-use path on the bridge connects to paths in Bettendorf and Moline.

The public can access the bridge only from Moline for Wednesday’s celebration. There will be free parking at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. MetroLINK will provide shuttle transport between the TaxSlayer Center and the bridge starting at 12:30 p.m.

Officials ask you to be prepared for the weather, as well as a roughly 15-minute walk from the shuttle drop-off to the seating area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Davenport police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
The 861 area code will “overlay” the existing territory allowing for current phone customers to...
Illinois Commerce Commission announces new 861 area code for 309 region

Latest News

I-74 Bridge Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Celebration
Public health leaders will be holding a press conference Wednesday to discuss current COVID...
Increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations in Quad Cities area
On Wednesday morning the final piece of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was placed,...
Decades in the making: A look back at the history of the I-74 Bridge
A celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, which is slated to...
Celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Bridge