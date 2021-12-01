Near record highs by Thursday

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Light rain is moving through the area prior to sunrise this morning. With a lot of dry air at the surface a lot of the rain will dissipate as it rolls through. Skies will gradually clear this morning and south winds will pick up boosting temps to the mid 50s again today. Near record highs are likely Thursday afternoon before cooler temps return late Friday and into the weekend. While the weather pattern will be active, there is no significant system to watch until next Tuesday where a rain/snow mix looks likely.

TODAY: AM drips/PM Sun High: 58º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 43º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and very warm. High: 62º.

