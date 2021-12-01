Advertisement

One injured in Warren county multi-vehicle crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured a 22-year-old man Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:56 p.m, Police received a call about the traffic crash at Illinois 135 westbound and 32nd Street in Warren County.

Officials say Micheal N. Stephens of Crown Point, IN was driving westbound on Illinois 135 in a 1998 Maroon Chevrolet Pickup ahead of 57-year-old John R. Johnson of Biggsville, who was driving a 1998 Red Peterbilt Truck Tractor. Stephens then failed to use a turn signal while performing an improper U-turn in front of the tractor, and caused the collision, according to a press release.

Stephens was transported to an area hospital for his injuries. Police also say he has been charged with improper turn and no turn signal.

The crash remains under investigation.

