Advertisement

Police: Around 20 FedEx packages dumped off road in Alabama

This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)
By WBRC staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The Jemison Police Department said they have recovered around 20 or more FedEx packages that appear to have been dumped on the roadside.

The department said the packages were found alongside County Road 166.

Police said the packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)

Police are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so they can investigate this situation and contact their customers.

This comes after hundreds of packages were found after being dumped in a ravine in Blount County, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Davenport police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
The 861 area code will “overlay” the existing territory allowing for current phone customers to...
Illinois Commerce Commission announces new 861 area code for 309 region

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the first known U.S. case of the COVID-19 omicron variant had...
Fauci: First US case of omicron COVID variant discovered
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci: 1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera didn’t record attack
Vaccination
Vaccine mandate blocked for federal contractors in 3 states