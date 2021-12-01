Advertisement

Police: Former UCF football player fatally shot by father

FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football...
FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Houston on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former football player at the University of Central Florida was fatally shot during an altercation with his father.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Otis Anderson Jr. was killed late Monday during the fight with his father, Otis Anderson Sr., at his parents’ home.

Authorities say the fight began after the ex-player’s father was bit by a dog belonging to Anderson’s girlfriend.

Anderson’s mother, Denise, was treated for graze wounds at a hospital. Anderson’s father is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

It wasn’t immediately known if the father had a lawyer who could comment for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Davenport police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
The 861 area code will “overlay” the existing territory allowing for current phone customers to...
Illinois Commerce Commission announces new 861 area code for 309 region

Latest News

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt against former DOJ official
The officer-involved shooting took place in the parking lot of the Lowe's on West Valencia Road...
GRAPHIC: Officer to be fired after fatally shooting knife-wielding Arizona man on mobility scooter
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks up in latest jolt on Wall Street’s wild omicron ride
Public health leaders will be holding a press conference Wednesday to discuss current COVID...
Increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations in Quad Cities area