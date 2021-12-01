Advertisement

Woman killed in Whiteside County crash

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in rural Sterling, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:12 a.m. to the West Lincolnway and Emerson Road.

According to the sheriff, deputies determined an eastbound Volkswagen driven by Christopher D. Link, 19, of Lyndon, Illinois, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound Nissan driven by Jennifer F. Standard, 27, of Rock Falls.

All occupants of the vehicles were transported to CGH Medical Center, where Standard died.

Link was issued a citation for improper lane usage, according to Booker.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by CGH EMS, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, Illinois State Police, Sterling Police Department, Sterling Public Works, Illinois Department of Transportation, Slim-N-Hanks Towing and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

