CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Menards

The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of...
The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing tools from Menards in November.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing tools from Menards.

At 7:24 p.m. Nov. 7, the two went into the store and stole a Skil brand saw and accessories for it.  

If you know who they are or have any information about this theft, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

