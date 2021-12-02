CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Menards

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing tools from Menards.

At 7:24 p.m. Nov. 7, the two went into the store and stole a Skil brand saw and accessories for it.

If you know who they are or have any information about this theft, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.