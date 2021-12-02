CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating probation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jesus Reynosa, 19, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on two warrants for probation violation on original charges of residential burglary.

He is 5-foot-6-inches tall, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.