CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigating robbery at hotel

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a robbery at the OYO Hotel.

It happened at 2:52 a.m. Nov. 18. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a long, dark-colored wig, demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint and threatened to kill him if he didn’t comply.

The suspect left the scene on foot with the money.

If you have information about this armed robbery, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Moline Police Department is investigating a robbery at the OYO Hotel in November. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

