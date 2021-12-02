CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges in several cities

(KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Ashley Orosco, 30, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of methamphetamine. Police say she also is wanted by Bettendorf police for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge; Galesburg police for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge; and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Police say she is 5-foot-6-inches tall, 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information as to her whereabouts, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

