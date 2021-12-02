Advertisement

Highs near 60º today

The gradual cool down starts Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Near record highs will be possible today along highway 34, while the rest of the area will just have to deal with really warm temps for this time of year.  Look for highs to reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.  Enjoy it because we will start to gradually cool things down over the next week. Starting Friday we will only be in the 50s and 40s look likely this weekend.  While there is a minor chance for rain on Sunday, the main system we are watching is next Tuesday and Wednesday.  Temps will be in the 30s so this event is looking like more snow than rain, but there are still several questions that will be answered as next week rolls around.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm.  High: 57º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 36º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny.  High: 53º.

