I-74 Bridge to open ‘this week’

All new ramps, including the on-ramp at Grant St and U.S. 67 in Bettendorf and the off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be open, officials say.(kwqc/i74bridge)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - I-74 Mississippi River Bridge officials announced Thursday the Illinois-bound span is anticipated to open to traffic within the next few days.

There has not been an exact opening date announced, but in a post on Thursday officials said ‘this week’.

All new ramps, including the on-ramp at Grant St and U.S. 67 in Bettendorf and the off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be open, officials say.

The announcement follows the celebration and ribbon cutting on the span Wednesday.

Officials said there will be work overnight this week as crews begin shifting barrier walls and re-striping. They ask to drive with caution and watch for changing traffic patterns.

