Advertisement

Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations top 700, new yearly high

Iowa hospitalizations from the coronavirus have reached a high for this year with 721 people...
Iowa hospitalizations from the coronavirus have reached a high for this year with 721 people being treated in hospitals.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa hospitalizations from the coronavirus have reached a high for this year with 721 people being treated in hospitals.

The last time hospitalizations reached that level was mid-December of 2020 when the state was coming down from the historic peak of COVID-19 activity in November. Hospitalizations peaked at more than 1,500 patients in mid-November 2020.

Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday indicates 10 children age 11 or younger are in the hospital. All are unvaccinated.

An additional unvaccinated child between ages 12 and 17 is hospitalized. The state also confirmed 91 additional deaths in the past week, with some dating back to mid-September. Iowa officials report a total of 7,445 COVID-19 deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee offers limited pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
Local, state and federal officials gathered on the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Wednesday...
‘We made it’: Ribbon cutting held Wednesday for new I-74 Bridge
A celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, which is slated to...
Celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Bridge
Red and blue lights
Woman killed in Whiteside County crash
Red and blue lights
Davenport police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car

Latest News

Officials say the cause of the was an overheated heat lamp in the chicken coop just outside the...
Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington
Frank R. Laughner, 22, of Orion, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child...
Orion man facing child pornography charges
Cooler this weekend
Warm today before we gradually cool down
QC leaders celebrate New I-74 bridge
QC leaders celebrate the new I-74 bridge