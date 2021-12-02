Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 30-year-old Iowa City man cursed a judge and threatened the mother of his victims as he was being sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting two young girls.

Jorge Maldonado was sentenced Monday for the abuse of girls who were ages 9 and 12 when the abuse occurred in 2019. Testimony during his trial indicated that Maldonado threatened to kill the girls and their mother if they told anyone.

He was convicted in September of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Davenport police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car
Hy-Vee offers limited pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, which is slated to...
Celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Bridge

Latest News

Rep. Bustos and Gov. Pritzker announced $94 million in funding throughout the whole state for...
Quad City International Airport receiving $5.6 million in new funding
Thousands walk across to celebrate new I-74 bridge
Thousands walk across new I-74 bridge in celebration
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
QCA photographer captures all angles of historic I-74 Bridge construction
QCA photographer captures all angles of historic I-74 Bridge construction