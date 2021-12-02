Advertisement

Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department...
FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department shows Nicholas Mitchell, of Dover. Mitchell, who was accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough at a Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, was sentenced Thursday Dec. 2, 2021 to four years and nine months in federal prison.(Dover Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in  prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday although 39-year-old Nicholas Mitchell of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

The judge said the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He said he wanted revenge on the pizza dough company that fired him, not to hurt anybody.

Supermarket surveillance video showed him handling pizza dough and loitering around a refrigerated case.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee offers limited pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
Red and blue lights
Woman killed in Whiteside County crash
Local, state and federal officials gathered on the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Wednesday...
‘We made it’: Ribbon cutting held Wednesday for new I-74 Bridge
A celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, which is slated to...
Celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Bridge
Frank R. Laughner, 22, of Orion, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child...
Orion man facing child pornography charges

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Charging decision anticipated for Michigan shooter’s parents
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Second brother testifies Smollett paid for staged attack
Have you seen her? Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is wanted on charges in multiple...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges in several cities
Have you seen him? Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is wanted on a probation violation...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating probation
The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Menards