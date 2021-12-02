Milan man charged with fatally beating woman with hammer fit to stand trial, judge rules

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A judge Wednesday ruled that a man charged with fatally beating a woman to death with a hammer in September is fit to stand trial.

Chief Judge Frank Fuhr made the ruling based on a report filed by a clinical and forensic psychologist in the case of Ward F. Davis, Rock Island County court records show.

Davis, 40, will be back in court Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated arson, and aggravated battery in the death of Julie Bowser, 54.

Milan police responded just after 11 a.m. Sept. 17 to the 700 block of Hillcrest Road for a woman later identified as Bowser, lying in the roadway.

A caller also reported a gas can on fire in the laundry room of Pine View Apartments, according to police.

Officers found Bowser, who had apparent head injuries and was bleeding.

According to court records, Davis struck her multiple times with a hammer, causing severe head trauma. He also lit a fire inside the laundry room of the apartment building, according to court records.

He initially faced one count of aggravated battery, but the murder and arson charges were added after Bowser died several days later.

A judge in October found that there was a “bona fide doubt” as to Ward’s fitness for trial and ordered a fitness evaluation.

