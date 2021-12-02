Orion man facing child pornography charges

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - An Orion man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, the Illinois State Police said.

Frank R. Laughner, 22, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony, and seven counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

According to a media release, troopers, the Illinois Attorney General’s High-Tech Crimes Bureau, the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Geneseo Police Department, and the Colona Police Department Wednesday searched Laughner’s home in connection with a child pornography investigation.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

