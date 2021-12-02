Advertisement

Orion man facing child pornography charges

Frank R. Laughner, 22, of Orion, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child...
Frank R. Laughner, 22, of Orion, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony, and seven counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.(KWQC/Illinois State Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - An Orion man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, the Illinois State Police said.

Frank R. Laughner, 22, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony, and seven counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

According to a media release, troopers, the Illinois Attorney General’s High-Tech Crimes Bureau, the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Geneseo Police Department, and the Colona Police Department Wednesday searched Laughner’s home in connection with a child pornography investigation.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee offers limited pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
Local, state and federal officials gathered on the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Wednesday...
‘We made it’: Ribbon cutting held Wednesday for new I-74 Bridge
A celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, which is slated to...
Celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Bridge
Red and blue lights
Woman killed in Whiteside County crash
Red and blue lights
Davenport police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car

Latest News

Cooler this weekend
Warm today before we gradually cool down
QC leaders celebrate New I-74 bridge
QC leaders celebrate the new I-74 bridge
Rep. Bustos and Gov. Pritzker announced $94 million in funding throughout the whole state for...
Quad City International Airport receiving $5.6 million in new funding
Man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children