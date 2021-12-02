QCA photographer captures all angles of historic I-74 Bridge construction

MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - “I’ve always loved art, so, and photography is a way to capture what’s happening at that moment,” said Tammy Mutka, a Quad Cities area photographer. For more than two decades, Tammy Mutka has been taking photos as a hobby, and for the past four years, she has been capturing history through her camera lens.

“I’ve always been fascinated with bridges, and my grandfather actually was a carpenter on the second span of the I-74 Bridge that was built back in the 50s. So, I’ve always loved architecture,” said Mutka

She says she’s taken thousands of photos of the bridge construction. as time went on, she focused on the men and women building the bridge and began forming relationships. “I’ve always looked at every bridge that I take photos of, and the detail, and wow what really goes into making that, and who are these people who made that,” said Mutka. The workers are appreciative of Mutka’s passion.

Dan Cunningham - Carpenter on news I-74 Bridge. “It’s pretty neat that somebody captured it like that, the way some of these other photographers have too. They’ve got us in some moments, pulled us to the side with some of our other bosses. Me? I don’t take a lot of pictures. I have a flip phone. These pictures here are good pictures and they can put them out,” said Dan Cunningham, a carpenter on the new I-74 Bridge. Now that construction is complete, they feel a sense of accomplishment.

Courtney Hughes - Laborer on new I-74 Bridge “It’s really a big deal, because I grew up here. 4 years old. To be a part of it and see it from an angle that most haven’t seen is a really big deal for me,” said Courtney Hughes, a laborer on the new I-74 Bridge.

The stories these workers have will help Mutka write a new book, based on the photos she and the workers have taken. " I was not able to get up on the arches, they wouldn’t let me. And I couldn’t get into the cofferdams. So, I am actually working with a lot of the workers and they’re giving me their photos and I am interviewing them. I am trying to highlight the workers, because they can’t be highlighted enough. You know, what they’ve done, the sacrifices they’re making.” As for when the book will be published? Phase two of the I-74 Bridge project needs to be complete. “Which would include the old I-74 being taken down, because I think that has to be a part of it too. And I have to have pictures without the old I-74 in it,” Mutka said.

Tammy Mutka posts many of her photos on her Facebook page, Raw Images Art & Photography. She also sells her photos at local art shows and the Freight House Farmers’ Market throughout the year.

