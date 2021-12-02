Advertisement

Quad City International Airport receiving $5.6 million in new funding

Rep. Bustos and Gov. Pritzker announced $94 million in funding throughout the whole state for...
Rep. Bustos and Gov. Pritzker announced $94 million in funding throughout the whole state for airport improvements.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad City International Airport, along with other Quad City Area airports in Kewanee and Galesburg, are expected to receive millions of dollars in state and federal funds, as part of a state plan to improve airports through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois program.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17) made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, during their visits to the Quad Cities to attend the ribbon cutting of the new I-74 bridge. According to Bustos, Quad City International Airport is expected to receive $5,642,600 in state and local funding, over $5 million of it coming from the state.

“This historic investment will help improve safety and efficiency at airports big and small throughout the state - all while creating good-paying jobs in our communities,” said Bustos. “I look forward to seeing these funds, and the billions passed for aviation in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, put folks to work in Northwest and Central Illinois.”

Kewanee Airport is also receiving $1.8 million from the program, and Galesburg will receive $1.4 million. The total funding for airport improvement throughout the entire state was set at $94 million.

