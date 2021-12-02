Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee offers limited pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
Red and blue lights
Davenport police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Deaths of two East Moline women extremely rare, experts say
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, which is slated to...
Celebration kicks off Wednesday for the new I-74 Bridge

Latest News

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB headed to 1st work stoppage since ‘95 as deal expires
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler