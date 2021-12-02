Rock Island County reports 162 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Wednesday reported 162 news cases of COVID-19 since Monday.

That brings the total number of cases to 20,462. The number of deaths remains at 385.

As of Wednesday, 38 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The new cases are:

Three women in their 80s

10 women in their 70s

Seven women in their 60s

Nine women in their 50s

11 women in their 40s

15 women in their 30s

13 women in their 20s

Two girls in their teens

16 girls younger than 13

Four men in their 80s

Three men in their 70s

Eight men in their 60s

Eight men in their 50s

10 men in their 40s

Eight men in their 30s

Nine men in their 20s

Three men in their teens

Six boys in their teens

16 boys younger than 13

One boy infant 1 or younger

The health department offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as the first and second doses. The health department offers vaccines for children ages 5-11 by appointment on Fridays.

Pediatric clinics are full until Dec. 17. The link for the Dec. 17 clinic will be posted at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 on the health department’s Facebook page. Many area healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccines for children, according to the health department.

