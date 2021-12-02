Thousands walk across new I-74 bridge in celebration

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) - About two thousand people from the Quad Cities community walked across the new I-74 bridge Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the project’s opening. Locals came out to walk across the new bridge for the first time. For many, it’s a historic and iconic event in QC history.

“It’s just beautiful. I never thought I would be here. To be one of the first and just, somewhere where no one will be able to be again...we are just surrounded by so many people who want to be here just as bad as I do,” said Zoe Hitzler, a Moline resident who walked across the bridge on Wednesday.

The new I-74 bridge has been in the making for decades and is a Quad City milestone many were excited to participate in.

“It seemed like it would never occur, but it’s wonderful to see that it’s finally finished,” said Sue Johnson, a Bettendorf resident.

‘It’s a lot of presence, you know I think there’s a lot of cool developments in the area and a lot of people are moving into the Quad Cities so its good to keep developing the infrastructure. The area has grown a lot,” said Ben Elmer, one of the thousands walking the bridge.

“It’s a historic moment and how often do you get to walk across something like this?” said Mary Ann Hanavan of Moline.

Both spans of the bridge will soon be open for traffic to drive across. The over one billion dollar infrastructure project took thousands of hours to complete. For those involved in the construction of the project, it’s taken years of hard work.

“That’s what this bridge is here for, it’s for the community for the people to get to enjoy it. You look at some of the local guys and the hours that we have put in on this project. There was a long duration of time where it was seven days a week, twelve or fourteen hours a day. I’ve been traveling and doing this a long time, this is the best group of people that I’ve had working for me on any project I’ve been on,” said Sam Huff, Senior Superintendent.

Construction workers say they take great pride in the new infrastructure.

“You can’t describe it, how good it feels. I got to work on the middle part and the Iowa part. Some of the behind-the-scenes stuff that the public doesn’t get to see that I get to, it’s a blessing. It really is and I’m grateful,” said Sabrina Duncan.

