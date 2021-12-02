The Village of Milan under a boil order until further notice

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan, Illinois has been put under a “boil order” until further notice, according to the Village of Milan.

The Village of Milan says it was caused due to water main break.

Officials say residents experiencing water loss on Bruce Ave from 4th St to 6th Street in Milan are advised to boil any water before use or consumption until further notice.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.