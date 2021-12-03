Advertisement

Eddie Mekka of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at age 69

Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show...
Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show 'Laverne & Shirley.'(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Eddie Mekka died at age 69 at his California home last Saturday.

The cause of death is not known.

Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley.” The character served as the love interest for Shirley.

“Laverne & Shirley” ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 and for many years in syndication as re-runs after that.

The show started as a spin-off of “Happy Days.”

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley, called Mekka a “world-class talent who could do it all” in a tweet remembering him.

Mekka received a Tony nomination for his lead role in “The Lieutenant” on Broadway in 1975.

He also had roles on TV shows “The Love Boat,” “Family Matters” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee offers limited pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Menards
Frank R. Laughner, 22, of Orion, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child...
Orion man facing child pornography charges
Ashley Orosco, 30, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges in several cities
All new ramps, including the on-ramp at Grant St and U.S. 67 in Bettendorf and the off-ramp to...
I-74 Bridge to open ‘this week’

Latest News

Superintendents Corner: Moline-Coal Valley School District
Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York joined New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio to announce that...
5 omicron variant cases found in NYC
The Marine Corps and volunteers will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations.
KWQC-TV6 holds annual Toys for Tots drive Friday
The three thieves stole four bikes.
Thieves use stun gun on security guard, smash their way into store