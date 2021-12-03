Geneseo Christmas Walk

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Geneseo’s Annual Christmas Walk, held every year on the second Saturday in December, kicks off with its popular Geneseo Jingle Run 5K at 8:30 a.m. Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt with pre-registration.

The town of Geneseo invites participants to shop and dine during the Christmas Walk! As the sun goes down, the night will heat up with the Walk’s ever-growing lighted parade at 5 p.m.

