Geneseo Christmas Walk

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Geneseo’s Annual Christmas Walk, held every year on the second Saturday in December, kicks off with its popular Geneseo Jingle Run 5K at 8:30 a.m. Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt with pre-registration.

The town of Geneseo invites participants to shop and dine during the Christmas Walk! As the sun goes down, the night will heat up with the Walk’s ever-growing lighted parade at 5 p.m.

